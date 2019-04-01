Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Burlington County forest fire rages on

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Did you smell smoke in the air this weekend? There's a reason why. A forest fire burned in Burlington County in the Pinelands of New Jersey. Officials said that as of Sunday morning, the fire stretched from Route 72 to the west and stops near Route 563, to the east it stops near Route 539.

Forest fire continues to burn in Burlington County, New Jersey

Here's a look at some of the must-read stories from the weekend.
Police: Murdered student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with the death of a college student who apparently got into the suspect's car thinking it was her Uber ride.

Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
Jorge Rios of Jersey City was charged with the murder of 45-year-old Carolina Cano, whose body was found in Lincoln Park after she had gone out for a jog and never returned.

Congestion pricing, plastic bag ban included in NY budget

New tolls to drive into parts of Manhattan and a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags were two of the biggest proposals poised for approval as New York state lawmakers worked to pass a new state budget before a Monday deadline.

Rolling Stones postpone US tour for Mick Jagger's medical treatment

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time." The band added that Jagger "is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."
Ceremony honors FDNY lieutenant 1 year after his death

Christopher Raguso's widow Carmela was presented with a plaque that will be hung in his honor at Ladder 155 in Jamaica, Queens.

