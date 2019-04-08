Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Joe Torres has the details.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It looked like it was part of the show, but police say an attack on a famous wrestler while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend at the Barclays Center was not staged.

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn

The NYPD released video of a car that struck a teenage girl crossing a street in Borough Park. Police say the driver took off when someone called 911.



Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church

Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera stealing money from donation boxes inside a church in Howard Beach.



Homicide investigation after grandfather found dead in NJ home

Detectives were investigating after 60-year-old Gregory Harvey was found dead Saturday with apparent head injuries in Jersey City.



Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married

If you're looking for love, Manhattan's probably NOT the best place to go. According to a new study, about half of Manhattan's residents do not get married.



----------
