These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It looked like it was part of the show, but police say an attack on a famous wrestler while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend at the Barclays Center was not staged.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.The NYPD released video of a car that struck a teenage girl crossing a street in Borough Park. Police say the driver took off when someone called 911.Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera stealing money from donation boxes inside a church in Howard Beach.Detectives were investigating after 60-year-old Gregory Harvey was found dead Saturday with apparent head injuries in Jersey City.If you're looking for love, Manhattan's probably NOT the best place to go. According to a new study, about half of Manhattan's residents do not get married.----------