These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Wrestler attacked while giving speech at WWE ceremony
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn
The NYPD released video of a car that struck a teenage girl crossing a street in Borough Park. Police say the driver took off when someone called 911.
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera stealing money from donation boxes inside a church in Howard Beach.
Homicide investigation after grandfather found dead in NJ home
Detectives were investigating after 60-year-old Gregory Harvey was found dead Saturday with apparent head injuries in Jersey City.
Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married
If you're looking for love, Manhattan's probably NOT the best place to go. According to a new study, about half of Manhattan's residents do not get married.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts