Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the details from the Upper West Side.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two Good Samaritans confronted a man with a hatchet on a subway train in Manhattan Saturday night.
Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway train

Four people were shot, one fatally, when a suspect with an "AR-type assault weapon" opened fire at a San Diego County synagogue, local authorities said.

Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego area synagogue

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Construction slowdown on L train underway
It was the first weekend of slowdowns for the L train, as subway riders began to cope with the changes in service between Brooklyn and Manhattan.



Giants draft pick wounded in shooting that killed college teammate
New York Giants 6th round draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in an off-campus shooting early Sunday that killed his Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons.

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.



NYPD officer hurt while responding to burglary in Manhattan
An NYPD officer was hospitalized with a broken leg after police say he was kicked by a suspect while responding to a burglary on the Upper West Side.



"Avengers: Endgame" shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
"Avengers: Endgame" broke the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.
avengers endgame review

This image released by Disney shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame."



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyofficer injuredarttheftnypdsynagogueshootingmarvell train repairsmass transitnew york giants
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Bronx mother stabbed 2 young children with razor
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Islanders lose 2-1 to Carolina Hurricanes; Carolina now has 2-0 series lead
AccuWeather: Skies clearing Monday
Show More
8 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Gas leak forces evacuation of residents on Staten Island street
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
NYPD placing special focus on protecting synagogues
More TOP STORIES News