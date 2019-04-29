These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway train
Four people were shot, one fatally, when a suspect with an "AR-type assault weapon" opened fire at a San Diego County synagogue, local authorities said.
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego area synagogue
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Construction slowdown on L train underway
It was the first weekend of slowdowns for the L train, as subway riders began to cope with the changes in service between Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Giants draft pick wounded in shooting that killed college teammate
New York Giants 6th round draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in an off-campus shooting early Sunday that killed his Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons.
NYPD officer hurt while responding to burglary in Manhattan
An NYPD officer was hospitalized with a broken leg after police say he was kicked by a suspect while responding to a burglary on the Upper West Side.
"Avengers: Endgame" shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
"Avengers: Endgame" broke the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.
