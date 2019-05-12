These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Well-dressed robbers making their way through NYC cellphone stores
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Police: Man cuts woman's throat, sexually assaults her on LI
Police on Long Island released details about a brutal sexual assault and issued a description of the man they are looking for.
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis disappearance
Derion Vence, the man who authorities say was the last person to see missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, had bond set late Saturday after his arrest on a tampering with evidence charge in the disappearance.
Couple holds wedding ceremony on the Q train
Two U.S. Army soldiers who met while serving tied the knot late Saturday afternoon - on a Q train.
Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS concert
Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.
