These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tourists in Times Square witnessed more than they could have imagined Saturday, when a digital billboard went up in flames at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Billionaire pledges to pay Morehouse College class of 2019's student loans

Billionaire Robert F. Smith was the graduation keynote speaker at Morehouse College, but he left the students with more than words of wisdom.

2 NJ police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect
Two police officers were hurt when they were dragged by a suspect during a traffic stop in Newark - and it was all caught on body camera.


Construction worker killed in fall near Grand Central Terminal

An accident Saturday claimed the life of a construction worker in Manhattan who fell about 30 feet while on a job near Grand Central Terminal.


Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old quickly recovered and said, "I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."
Arnold

An unknown man assaulted actor Arnold Schwarzenegger during a public appearance in South Africa.



Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Oprah Winfrey surprised a high school principal in Newark who is making a huge difference in his community.



