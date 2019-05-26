These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Woman killed, husband hurt in stabbing in Brooklyn home
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore A rare fire rainbow was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Sunday.
Service suspended on the LIRR Montauk Branch after derailment
On the first day of the holiday weekend, LIRR service to popular spots such as Montauk and the Hamptons was suspended following a derailment near Speonk.
Body found in Massapequa believed linked to MS-13
Authorities on Long Island announced that they had discovered an apparent victim of the MS-13 gang buried in a shallow grave in Massapequa Preserve.
Police rescue ducklings from Staten Island sewer grate
There were some lucky ducklings on Staten Island thanks to the NYPD, which rescued the baby birds from a sewer grate in Tottenville.
