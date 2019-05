These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED >More News Videos A rare fire rainbow was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Sunday. (Photo via Twitter: @packyM)

‏

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An intense manhunt was underway this weekend for the suspect behind a stabbing in Brooklyn that left a woman dead and her husband critically injured.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend. Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore A rare fire rainbow was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Sunday.On the first day of the holiday weekend, LIRR service to popular spots such as Montauk and the Hamptons was suspended following a derailment near Speonk.Authorities on Long Island announced that they had discovered an apparent victim of the MS-13 gang buried in a shallow grave in Massapequa Preserve.There were some lucky ducklings on Staten Island thanks to the NYPD, which rescued the baby birds from a sewer grate in Tottenville.----------