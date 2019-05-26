Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An intense manhunt was underway this weekend for the suspect behind a stabbing in Brooklyn that left a woman dead and her husband critically injured.

Woman killed, husband hurt in stabbing in Brooklyn home

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore A rare fire rainbow was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Sunday.
A rare fire rainbow was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Sunday. (Photo via Twitter: @packyM)



Service suspended on the LIRR Montauk Branch after derailment
On the first day of the holiday weekend, LIRR service to popular spots such as Montauk and the Hamptons was suspended following a derailment near Speonk.


Body found in Massapequa believed linked to MS-13

Authorities on Long Island announced that they had discovered an apparent victim of the MS-13 gang buried in a shallow grave in Massapequa Preserve.


Police rescue ducklings from Staten Island sewer grate
There were some lucky ducklings on Staten Island thanks to the NYPD, which rescued the baby birds from a sewer grate in Tottenville.


