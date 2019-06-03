These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6 hour rape
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing CT mom
Police in Connecticut arrested Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the case of Jennifer Dulos.
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Pride Month kicked off in New York City and around the world with a wide range of events in a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement
Bronx building partially collapses, forcing evacuations
A vacant building partially collapsed in the Bronx, forcing residents of five neighboring apartment houses to evacuate.
Father and son reunion at diner ends in murder-suicide
A father and son are both dead after re-uniting at a diner in Ulster County.
Iconic 'Sopranos' home in New Jersey on sale for $3.4M
Attention "Sopranos" fans: Tony Soprano's iconic home in North Caldwell, New Jersey is on the market.
