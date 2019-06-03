Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police were searching this weekend for the man who beat and raped a woman inside his Queens home for six hours until she managed to escape out a window.

Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6 hour rape

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing CT mom
Police in Connecticut arrested Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the case of Jennifer Dulos.


Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary

Pride Month kicked off in New York City and around the world with a wide range of events in a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement


Bronx building partially collapses, forcing evacuations
A vacant building partially collapsed in the Bronx, forcing residents of five neighboring apartment houses to evacuate.


Father and son reunion at diner ends in murder-suicide
A father and son are both dead after re-uniting at a diner in Ulster County.



Iconic 'Sopranos' home in New Jersey on sale for $3.4M
Attention "Sopranos" fans: Tony Soprano's iconic home in North Caldwell, New Jersey is on the market.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrapemurdergay rightsbuilding vacatedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm warnings, watches issued
Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather
Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
Show More
Winning $350 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Thief robs man who fell asleep on stoop in Brooklyn
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
More TOP STORIES News