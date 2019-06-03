These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police were searching this weekend for the man who beat and raped a woman inside his Queens home for six hours until she managed to escape out a window.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.Police in Connecticut arrested Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the case of Jennifer Dulos.Pride Month kicked off in New York City and around the world with a wide range of events in a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movementA vacant building partially collapsed in the Bronx, forcing residents of five neighboring apartment houses to evacuate.A father and son are both dead after re-uniting at a diner in Ulster County.Attention "Sopranos" fans: Tony Soprano's iconic home in North Caldwell, New Jersey is on the market.----------