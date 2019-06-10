These are the must-read stories from the weekend

A police officer stands behind crime scene tape, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dupont Circle in Washington.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed while trying to stop his friends from being robbed in Washington Heights early Saturday.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.A man and woman were killed when their small plane crashed Saturday morning on the North Fork of Long Island.One of the largest parades in the country, the 62nd annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade marched up Fifth Avenue Sunday.Police are searching for a dognapper, suspected of stealing a Yorkshire terrier in Queens.A panic caused by a mistaken belief that a gun had been fired during a pride parade in Washington, D.C., sent people running through the streets of the nation's capital on Saturday evening, city officials said.----------