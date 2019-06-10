Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed while trying to stop his friends from being robbed in Washington Heights early Saturday.

Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Manhattan

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
2 victims of Long Island plane crash identified
A man and woman were killed when their small plane crashed Saturday morning on the North Fork of Long Island.


National Puerto Rican Day parade makes its way through Midtown

One of the largest parades in the country, the 62nd annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade marched up Fifth Avenue Sunday.


Police: Dognapper steals Yorkie off NYC front porch
Police are searching for a dognapper, suspected of stealing a Yorkshire terrier in Queens.



Panic at DC pride parade sends people running
A panic caused by a mistaken belief that a gun had been fired during a pride parade in Washington, D.C., sent people running through the streets of the nation's capital on Saturday evening, city officials said.

A police officer stands behind crime scene tape, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dupont Circle in Washington.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrapemurdergay rightsbuilding vacatedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete
Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown
2 victims of Long Island plane crash identified
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights
Nearly a dozen injured in Bronx apartment fire
Show More
Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Showers show up Monday
Police arrest Lyft driver with 17 license suspensions
MTA timekeeping clock damaged for 2nd time in a week
Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in NYC closing after 57 years
More TOP STORIES News