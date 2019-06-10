These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Manhattan
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
2 victims of Long Island plane crash identified
A man and woman were killed when their small plane crashed Saturday morning on the North Fork of Long Island.
National Puerto Rican Day parade makes its way through Midtown
One of the largest parades in the country, the 62nd annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade marched up Fifth Avenue Sunday.
Police: Dognapper steals Yorkie off NYC front porch
Police are searching for a dognapper, suspected of stealing a Yorkshire terrier in Queens.
Panic at DC pride parade sends people running
A panic caused by a mistaken belief that a gun had been fired during a pride parade in Washington, D.C., sent people running through the streets of the nation's capital on Saturday evening, city officials said.
