These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Miracle Mets' Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky pay special visit to Long Island nursing facility
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in their Bronx apartment this weekend, near the woman's longtime boyfriend who had a gunshot wound to his head.
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
Plane landing in Newark blows tires, skids off runway
Authorities said a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's NYC home
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on arson charges after investigators said he set fire to the home and car of a rabbi in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
A two-hour outage affecting Target cash registers snarled the retailer's stores around the country on a busy Saturday afternoon.
Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million
It was another record for the Great Bambino after a Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold at an auction for a record $5.64 million.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts