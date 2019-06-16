Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special Father's Day on Long Island when Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky from the 1969 'Miracle Mets' paid a special visit to the Momentum Rehab and Nursing Facility in East Islip.
Miracle Mets' Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky pay special visit to Long Island nursing facility

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in their Bronx apartment this weekend, near the woman's longtime boyfriend who had a gunshot wound to his head.
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute

Plane landing in Newark blows tires, skids off runway
Authorities said a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.


Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's NYC home

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on arson charges after investigators said he set fire to the home and car of a rabbi in Midwood, Brooklyn.


Target registers back online after nationwide outage
A two-hour outage affecting Target cash registers snarled the retailer's stores around the country on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Shoppers wait in line at a Target store in Bel Air, Maryland, during an apparent register outage on Saturday, June 15.



Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million
It was another record for the Great Bambino after a Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold at an auction for a record $5.64 million.



