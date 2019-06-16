These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Shoppers wait in line at a Target store in Bel Air, Maryland, during an apparent register outage on Saturday, June 15.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special Father's Day on Long Island when Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky from the 1969 'Miracle Mets' paid a special visit to the Momentum Rehab and Nursing Facility in East Islip.Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in their Bronx apartment this weekend, near the woman's longtime boyfriend who had a gunshot wound to his head.Authorities said a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.A Pennsylvania man was arrested on arson charges after investigators said he set fire to the home and car of a rabbi in Midwood, Brooklyn.A two-hour outage affecting Target cash registers snarled the retailer's stores around the country on a busy Saturday afternoon.It was another record for the Great Bambino after a Babe Ruth Yankees jersey sold at an auction for a record $5.64 million.----------