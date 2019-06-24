These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Nik Wallenda, Lijana Wallenda cross Times Square highwire
An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, and the children's father was found aimlessly wandering around Brooklyn hours beforehand. So far, no arrests have been made, but sources said the father is a person of interest.
2. Active duty Air Force member, 2 children found dead on Staten Island; Father in custody
3. Man visiting New York City from Alabama dies after punch in face
A man viiting New York City from Alabama for his sister's baby shower was punched in the face and died from his injuries, police said. Police are still searching for his attacker.
4. Long Island man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
A pizzeria owner from Long Island has apparently become the 11th American tourist to die mysteriously in nearly a year after or during a visit to the Dominican Republic.
5. Trump delays plan for ICE to arrest over 2,040 undocumented family members in deportation raids
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has delayed the planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of more than 2,040 undocumented family members.
