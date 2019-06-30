Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations


New York City threw a massive LGBTQ Pride March Sunday to culminate a month of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

2. Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx


A man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing a 5-year-old boy who was with his mother in the Bronx. The child was hospitalized with a stab wound to the kidney.



3. Husband, wife killed in crash in front of their NJ home


A couple in their Toyota Corolla were killed in front of their home in Lodi Saturday when their car collided with a Dodge Charger, investigators said.





4. Trump becomes first sitting US leader to set foot in North Korea


President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on Sunday as Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on the North Korean side in the Demilitarized Zone, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Panmunjom.





5. Retired NYPD officer with 9/11 related cancer dies


Det. Luis Alvarez, the retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer who testified before Congress regarding funding for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, died at age 53.





6. Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport


An airplane flying from LaGuardia Airport to Houston, Texas, made an emergency landing at Newark International Airport Saturday after the plane experienced a brake problem, the FAA confirmed.





