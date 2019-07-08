These are the must-read stories from the weekend

2. Starbucks apologizes after barista tells 6 officers to leave Arizona location
A spokesman for Starbucks corporate said the company wants to "to apologize for any misunderstanding or any inappropriate behavior on the part of our baristas."
2. Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking
Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.
3. US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
4. NYC restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
A restaurant owner in Hell's Kitchen tried to stop a group of robbers from stealing his employees' valuables.
5. Police: Driver charged after officer on motorcycle struck
Police said the Nassau County officer, identified as George Day, was on a routine patrol in Bellmore Saturday morning when he was struck by a Subaru traveling westbound at Alice Avenue.
6. Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
Police on Long Island arrested a landlord in Nassau County who's accused of attacking one of her tenants.
