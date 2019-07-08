Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

2. Starbucks apologizes after barista tells 6 officers to leave Arizona location


A spokesman for Starbucks corporate said the company wants to "to apologize for any misunderstanding or any inappropriate behavior on the part of our baristas."

2. Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking


Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

3. US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup


The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon.



4. NYC restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees


A restaurant owner in Hell's Kitchen tried to stop a group of robbers from stealing his employees' valuables.


5. Police: Driver charged after officer on motorcycle struck


Police said the Nassau County officer, identified as George Day, was on a routine patrol in Bellmore Saturday morning when he was struck by a Subaru traveling westbound at Alice Avenue.



6. Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck


Police on Long Island arrested a landlord in Nassau County who's accused of attacking one of her tenants.



