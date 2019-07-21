Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave


The hot topic this weekend was the heat wave that brought sweltering temperatures to the Tri-State area. While many flocked to pools and cooling centers, hundreds of customers in Queens were left without power to run their air conditioners.

2. House fire in Queens leaves 2 dead


A 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were killed when fire broke out Sunday morning in a home in Richmond Hill. Two teenagers were injured.


3. Police watching 10-to12 foot shark spotted off Long Island


Police on eastern Long Island were monitoring a shark spotted in shallow waters near the village of Quogue.


4. Woman stabbed in neck with a needle in NYC bank


Police made an arrest Saturday after a woman was stabbed in the neck with a hypodermic needle inside a Citibank in Manhattan.


5. Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of first lunar foosteps



A moonstruck nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of humanity's first footsteps on another world Saturday, gathering to commemorate Apollo 11's "giant leap" by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background.



