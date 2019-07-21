These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
The hot topic this weekend was the heat wave that brought sweltering temperatures to the Tri-State area. While many flocked to pools and cooling centers, hundreds of customers in Queens were left without power to run their air conditioners.
2. House fire in Queens leaves 2 dead
A 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were killed when fire broke out Sunday morning in a home in Richmond Hill. Two teenagers were injured.
3. Police watching 10-to12 foot shark spotted off Long Island
Police on eastern Long Island were monitoring a shark spotted in shallow waters near the village of Quogue.
4. Woman stabbed in neck with a needle in NYC bank
Police made an arrest Saturday after a woman was stabbed in the neck with a hypodermic needle inside a Citibank in Manhattan.
5. Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of first lunar foosteps
A moonstruck nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of humanity's first footsteps on another world Saturday, gathering to commemorate Apollo 11's "giant leap" by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
