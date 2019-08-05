These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. 20 dead, dozens injured in shooting at El Paso Walmart
Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire near a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, during the busy back-to-school shopping season, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday.
2. At least 9 dead, 28 injured in 2nd US mass shooting within 24 hours, police say
In yet another mass shooting, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, and the suspected gunman, Connor Stephen Betts, was shot to death by responding officers.
3. Suspect arrested in murders of man and nanny in New Jersey
Authorities announced the arrest of 27-year-old Joseph Porter after a man and a live-in nanny were found dead in Maplewood, New Jersey Saturday.
4. New Jersey woman fights off coyote with baseball bat
A New Jersey woman recounted her harrowing encounter with a coyote that suddenly attacked her near her home in Mahwah.
5. Jones Beach offers 50 cent parking for 90th birthday
It was a blast from the past on Jones Beach Sunday, as the regular parking fee of $10 was reduced to just 50 cents for the day -- the amount charged when the beach opened in 1929
