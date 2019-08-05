These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire near a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, during the busy back-to-school shopping season, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday.In yet another mass shooting, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, and the suspected gunman, Connor Stephen Betts, was shot to death by responding officers.Authorities announced the arrest of 27-year-old Joseph Porter after a man and a live-in nanny were found dead in Maplewood, New Jersey Saturday.A New Jersey woman recounted her harrowing encounter with a coyote that suddenly attacked her near her home in Mahwah.It was a blast from the past on Jones Beach Sunday, as the regular parking fee of $10 was reduced to just 50 cents for the day -- the amount charged when the beach opened in 1929----------