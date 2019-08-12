Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say


An investigation is underway after the Bureau of Prisons said accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail early Saturday morning. Sources said he hanged himself.

2. 4 injured after ambulance overturns in Bronx accident


Two ambulances rushing to the same call were involved in an accident in the Bronx Saturday, leaving 4 people seriously injured.


3. Tests indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead in Newark water


Newark residents were advised to use bottled water after new tests indicated elevated lead levels in the city.


4. Man arrested after threats made against Puerto Rican Festival



Police said 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson, of Orange, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday after threatening comments were posted to Facebook regarding a Puerto Rican festival in Connecticut.


5. Yankees GM Brian Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint


New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he was stopped in Connecticut and forced from his vehicle at gunpoint by as many as nine police officers as he was leaving a gas station.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in New York.



----------
