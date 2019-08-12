These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
An investigation is underway after the Bureau of Prisons said accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail early Saturday morning. Sources said he hanged himself.
2. 4 injured after ambulance overturns in Bronx accident
Two ambulances rushing to the same call were involved in an accident in the Bronx Saturday, leaving 4 people seriously injured.
3. Tests indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
Newark residents were advised to use bottled water after new tests indicated elevated lead levels in the city.
4. Man arrested after threats made against Puerto Rican Festival
Police said 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson, of Orange, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday after threatening comments were posted to Facebook regarding a Puerto Rican festival in Connecticut.
5. Yankees GM Brian Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he was stopped in Connecticut and forced from his vehicle at gunpoint by as many as nine police officers as he was leaving a gas station.
