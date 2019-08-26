These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Teen fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing Suffolk County highway
Police on Long Island were searching for a hit-and-run driver after 17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was fatally struck while crossing Nesconset Highway on Saturday night.
2. Dangerous algae blooms found in water in Central Park, Prospect Park
Officials are warning that children and pets should be kept away from some bodies of water in Central Park and Prospect Park, that have tested positive for potentially dangerous algae blooms.
3. Paterson fire fills sky with smoke visible throughout New Jersey, New York City
About 200 people were displaced when a massive fire ripped through a building in Paterson Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.
4. Innocent person killed when police chase in Union County ends with deadly crash in Newark
Officials said police in Hillside started pursuing a Nissan Altima occupied by three men. The chase crossed county lines and the Nissan slammed into a Mustang in Newark, sending it crashing into a utility pole,
5. Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Six people were injured Saturday when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship where they were taking cover from rain and showered them with debris, Atlanta police said.
