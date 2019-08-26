These are the must-read stories from the weekend

A large fire broke out in Paterson, New Jersey, Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke visible from New York City into the sky.

Police on Long Island were searching for a hit-and-run driver after 17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was fatally struck while crossing Nesconset Highway on Saturday night.Officials are warning that children and pets should be kept away from some bodies of water in Central Park and Prospect Park, that have tested positive for potentially dangerous algae blooms.About 200 people were displaced when a massive fire ripped through a building in Paterson Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.Officials said police in Hillside started pursuing a Nissan Altima occupied by three men. The chase crossed county lines and the Nissan slammed into a Mustang in Newark, sending it crashing into a utility pole,Six people were injured Saturday when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship where they were taking cover from rain and showered them with debris, Atlanta police said.----------