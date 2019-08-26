Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Teen fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing Suffolk County highway


Police on Long Island were searching for a hit-and-run driver after 17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was fatally struck while crossing Nesconset Highway on Saturday night.

2. Dangerous algae blooms found in water in Central Park, Prospect Park


Officials are warning that children and pets should be kept away from some bodies of water in Central Park and Prospect Park, that have tested positive for potentially dangerous algae blooms.


3. Paterson fire fills sky with smoke visible throughout New Jersey, New York City


About 200 people were displaced when a massive fire ripped through a building in Paterson Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

A large fire broke out in Paterson, New Jersey, Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke visible from New York City into the sky.


4. Innocent person killed when police chase in Union County ends with deadly crash in Newark



Officials said police in Hillside started pursuing a Nissan Altima occupied by three men. The chase crossed county lines and the Nissan slammed into a Mustang in Newark, sending it crashing into a utility pole,


5. Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries


Six people were injured Saturday when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship where they were taking cover from rain and showered them with debris, Atlanta police said.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuilding firehit and runpolice chasenychapedestrian strucklightningteen killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police locate missing Newark boy with autism
Employees tied up, jewelry store robbed in Diamond District
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine on Monday
Major announcement Monday expected to fix Newark's water crisis
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
Louisiana wins 1st Little League title, beating Curacao 8-0
Second span of Kosciuszko Bridge opening 4 years ahead of schedule
Show More
Potentially dangerous algae blooms confirmed in 2 NYC parks
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
Funeral for man crushed when elevator dropped in Manhattan
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on bus
More TOP STORIES News