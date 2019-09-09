These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5523499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York state health officials have issued a warning about vaping.

Police say a Texas man bashed New York's iconic Charging Bull statue with a banjo and damaged one of its horns.New York's health commissioner is urging people to stop vaping, echoing recent warnings about the habit from the federal government.The boy was among a group of young people in front of a building on Highland Avenue when two people got out of a car and fired shots, according to police.Five people, including two police officers, were injured when a minivan hit a police car, sending it over a curb and into pedestrians in Borough Park Saturday night.Saturday was the perfect day for New York City surfers -- who were willing to break the law. With city beaches closed due to dangerous rip current warnings and large swells from Hurricane Dorian, it translated to perfect ocean conditions for risk-taking surfers.----------