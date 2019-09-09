These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Man charged with vandalizing NYC's famed Charging Bull statue
Police say a Texas man bashed New York's iconic Charging Bull statue with a banjo and damaged one of its horns.
2. Warning against vaping issued by New York state health officials
New York's health commissioner is urging people to stop vaping, echoing recent warnings about the habit from the federal government.
3. 12-year-old boy shot in neck, seriously wounded in Yonkers
The boy was among a group of young people in front of a building on Highland Avenue when two people got out of a car and fired shots, according to police.
4. Crash sends police car over curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn
Five people, including two police officers, were injured when a minivan hit a police car, sending it over a curb and into pedestrians in Borough Park Saturday night.
5. NYC beaches close, becoming law-breaking surfers paradise
Saturday was the perfect day for New York City surfers -- who were willing to break the law. With city beaches closed due to dangerous rip current warnings and large swells from Hurricane Dorian, it translated to perfect ocean conditions for risk-taking surfers.
