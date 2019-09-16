These are the must-read stories from the weekend

The multilevel deck collapsed at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Fireman's Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town.Police say a driver struck and killed 30-year-old Kassiim Matthews early Sunday morning on a street in Crown Heights.Somebody covered the statue's face with feces and affixed a cigarette to the monument at Saint Michael Church on Ninth Street in Jersey City.In announcing the action, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy, as being "obviously targeted" to young people.Shouts of glee turned to screams of terror at a carnival on Staten Island, when a ride got stuck high above the ground.----------