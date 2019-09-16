These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. At least 21 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore town
The multilevel deck collapsed at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Fireman's Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town.
2. Police search for driver in deadly accident in Brooklyn
Police say a driver struck and killed 30-year-old Kassiim Matthews early Sunday morning on a street in Crown Heights.
3. Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in Jersey City
Somebody covered the statue's face with feces and affixed a cigarette to the monument at Saint Michael Church on Ninth Street in Jersey City.
4. Cuomo announces executive action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
In announcing the action, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy, as being "obviously targeted" to young people.
5. Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
Shouts of glee turned to screams of terror at a carnival on Staten Island, when a ride got stuck high above the ground.
----------
