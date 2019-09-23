Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Woman charged with murder and arson in death of man at LI home


54-year-old Jennifer Gross of Long Beach was arrested on charges she killed a man on Long Island in 2018 and set his home on fire to cover up the crime.

2. Passengers evacuated following derailment of subway train in Queens


Nearly 200 subway riders were evacuated Saturday night when a southbound F train derailed between Parsons Boulevard and Sutphin Boulevard in Briarwood.


3. 14-year-old bicyclist killed in crash with dump truck


The accident happened Saturday in Long Island City, where a driver making a right turn on 11th Street struck the bicyclist with his back wheels. Mario Valenzuela was the 22nd bicyclist to die in a crash in New York City this year.


4. Bat signal lights up the night in NYC on Batman Day



As part of the annual global celebration of the caped crusader, the bat signal projection was broadcast on the side of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn Saturday night.


5. World's oldest barber from Orange County dies at 108


Anthony Mancinelli, who cut hair at a shop in Vails Gate and was hailed as the oldest working barber in the world, passed away over the weekend.



----------
