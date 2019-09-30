These are the must-read stories from the weekend

A nearly 7-year veteran of the NYPD lost his life during a confrontation with a suspect, struck by 3 bullets in the Bronx early Sunday morning. The suspect, with various priors according to police, also died as other officers returned fire.Family and friends said their final goodbyes to 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, whose stabbing death at a Long Island strip mall was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens.A state judge has denied the vaping industry's request to delay a New York emergency ban on flavored e-cigarette sales.28-year-old Kevin Lemon, a school employee hired to work for kids with special needs is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in the basement of her Brooklyn school.CVS Pharmacy announced it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health-brand ranitidine products in response to an alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.The Global Citizen Festival in Central Park featured performances from Queen, Adam Lambert, French Montana and more. The festival calls on government and businesses to fight infectious diseases, empower women and girls, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education.----------