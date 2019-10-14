These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. 4 men killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Police say just over a dozen people had been gambling with dice and cards at the small club in Crown Heights when the violence erupted Saturday morning and a total of 7 people were shot.
2. Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban
Food and drink are still being sold with CBD in New York City, months after health officials banned restaurants and cafes from selling edibles spiked with or accompanied by the trendy cannabis derivative because of safety concerns.
3, Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Health officials shut down one of New York City's best known delis, Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side, for sanitary violations including mice and roaches.
4. Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead
A large section of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction beside New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday amid blinding dust and flying debris, killing two people and injuring more than 20.
5. Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island
About 150 wedding guests at the Land's End Marina Restaurant in Sayville needed help from local firefighters after their vehicles became stuck in water as a result of coastal flooding.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts