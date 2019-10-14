Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 4 men killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn


Police say just over a dozen people had been gambling with dice and cards at the small club in Crown Heights when the violence erupted Saturday morning and a total of 7 people were shot.

2. Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban


Food and drink are still being sold with CBD in New York City, months after health officials banned restaurants and cafes from selling edibles spiked with or accompanied by the trendy cannabis derivative because of safety concerns.


3, Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side


Health officials shut down one of New York City's best known delis, Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side, for sanitary violations including mice and roaches.


4. Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead


A large section of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction beside New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday amid blinding dust and flying debris, killing two people and injuring more than 20.

The collapse at the hotel under construction sent workers running on popular Canal Street. At least 1 person died.

The collapse at the hotel under construction sent workers running on popular Canal Street. At least 1 person died.


5. Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island


About 150 wedding guests at the Land's End Marina Restaurant in Sayville needed help from local firefighters after their vehicles became stuck in water as a result of coastal flooding.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypolice officer killednypdcvssexual assaultstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Perfect parade weather
Fortnite has been down for hours
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob Bronx grocery store
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Show More
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News