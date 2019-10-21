Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Exclusive: Victim speaks out after violent Upper West Side attack; police seeking 4 suspects


Police are now seeking a total of four people after a woman was violently attacked as she walked under scaffolding on the Upper West Side.

2. Yankees eliminated after 6-4 loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS


It was a heartbreaking finish for the Yankees Saturday night as Jose Altuve homered off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and Houston outlasted New York 6-4 to advance to the World Series.


3. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Bernie Sanders in New York City for first rally since heart attack


Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Queens to resume campaigning weeks after being sidelined by a heart attack.and among those who introduced him from the stage was New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders' latest high-profile endorsement.


4. Mysterious Death: 2 arrested after woman's body found wrapped in blanket in the Bronx



50-year-old Joseph Howe and 53-year-old Jorge Torres are charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.


5. 'Hero' coach disarms student who brought loaded gun to school


New video shows the tense moments when an Oregon high school football coach disarmed a student roaming the campus with a loaded shotgun earlier this year.



----------
