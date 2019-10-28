Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court


A teenager who was reportedly not the intended target was shot and killed while playing basketball in Jamaica Saturday night.

2. Trump confirms ISIS leader dead after US raid in Syria


The leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Trump said Sunday.

This image made from video posted on a militant website in 2014 purports to show the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in Iraq during his first public appearance.


3. Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom


Police are searching for a man wanted for a robbery and assault inside Mount Sinai West Hospital. The suspect walked into a men's restroom, confronted a 31-year-old man, and then punched him in the head, detectives said.


4. Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery at Chelsea restaurant



An off-duty police captain helped foil a tip jar robbery at a restaurant in Chelsea, officials say.


5. New York City subway system marks 115th anniversay


The MTA Sunday marked the 115th anniversary of the opening of the first rapid transit subway. The subway line running along Manhattan's east side connecting City Hall with Harlem opened on Oct. 27, 1904.



