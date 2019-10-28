These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. 14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court
A teenager who was reportedly not the intended target was shot and killed while playing basketball in Jamaica Saturday night.
2. Trump confirms ISIS leader dead after US raid in Syria
The leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Trump said Sunday.
3. Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom
Police are searching for a man wanted for a robbery and assault inside Mount Sinai West Hospital. The suspect walked into a men's restroom, confronted a 31-year-old man, and then punched him in the head, detectives said.
4. Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery at Chelsea restaurant
An off-duty police captain helped foil a tip jar robbery at a restaurant in Chelsea, officials say.
5. New York City subway system marks 115th anniversay
The MTA Sunday marked the 115th anniversary of the opening of the first rapid transit subway. The subway line running along Manhattan's east side connecting City Hall with Harlem opened on Oct. 27, 1904.
----------
