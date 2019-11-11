These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Man fatally stabbed in fight inside NYC homeless shelter
Police say a dispute inside a homeless shelter on West 83rd Street in Manhattan early Sunday ended in a stabbing that left one man dead. Another man was taken into custody.
2. New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
A New York regulator is investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits.
3. 2 killed when car slams into second floor of commercial building in Toms River
Police say a Porsche went out of control Sunday morning, struck a median, and ended up crashing into the second floor of a building on Hooper Avenue, killing both people inside the vehicle.
4. Officials: NYCHA tenants put up unit for rent on Airbnb
NYCHA launched an investigation after learning that tenants at a public housing complex in Chelsea put their unit up for rent on Airbnb.
5. Man proposes during New Jersey competition to win $10,000 diamond
An engaging competition took place in New Jersey Saturday - and it was all centered on a ring. Scott Maxwell proposed to his girlfriend, Agata Mirlczarek in order to win a $10,000 diamond.
----------
