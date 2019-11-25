Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. Large water main break causes flooding in streets of Brooklyn


Residents of Sunset Park woke up to quite a mess Sunday morning after a water main break near 5th Avenue and 44th Street sent thousands of gallons of water into the streets.

2. Stranger's Facebook post helps mom identify son's rare polio-like illness


Thanks to a stranger's Facebook post, a mother was able to identify the horrible polio-like illness that was sickening her child -- possibly saving his life.


3. Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid


The former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, formally joined the Democratic presidential field on Sunday. The 77-year-old former Republican announced his plans on a campaign website.


4. Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious



Muthana Abdulla has weeks of recovery with dozens of staples in his head and numerous large bruises on his body. Police say the attackers used baseball bats and a metal pipe to brutally beat Abdulla just down the sidewalk from his grocery store.


5. Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'


In Little Italy, they are spreading the word about the film 'The Irishman.' The neighborhood now looks as you would expect it did in 1975 when Jimmy Hoffa disappeared.



----------
