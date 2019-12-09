Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 1 woman dead, 1 injured in fall from subway platform in Brooklyn


A night out ended in tragedy when police say a woman who had just gotten off a subway train in Brooklyn was killed by that train. She fell from the platform and in between two of the moving train cars as it left the station. Another woman with her was hurt.

2. 7 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians at crosswalk, careens into another vehicle


A Subaru sedan was heading East on 23rd Street and Park Avenue South in the Flatiron District when it struck three pedestrians waiting at the crosswalk. That vehicle then hit another vehicle that was waiting at the light and struck several other pedestrians.


3. Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch 'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies


Caroll Spinney, the television puppeteer known for his work as Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on the long-running show "Sesame Street," died Sunday at his home in Connecticut. He was 85.

Caroll Spinney entertains children during "Sesame Street: A Celebration Of 40 Years Of Life On The Street" at Barnes & Noble on Nov. 12, 2009, in New York.


4. Police: Man whacks woman over head with umbrella on Queens subway platform



Police are investigating after a violent attack inside a subway station in Queens involving an umbrella.
5. 4-month-old baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids


There are some moments you just have to see - like when a baby, born deaf, wakes up to the sound of her mother's voice. Four-month-old Georgina is lighting up social media with that adorable smile.

