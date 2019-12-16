Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --

1.) Police arrest pawn shop owner possibly linked to Jersey City shooting.


Police have arrested a pawn shop owner from Monmouth County who may be linked to the Jersey City suspects. Ahmed A-Hady, 35, of Keyport was found in possession of 10 illegal guns and 400 rounds of ammunition.

2.) Military investigates suspected 'white power' gesture flashed by cadets, midshipmen during Army-Navy game


The military is investigating allegations that students flashed a white supremacist hand gesture to cameras during Saturday's Army-Navy game.

3.) 13-year-old boy arrested in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; 14-year-old released


Police released a 14-year-old Saturday after he was being questioned in connection with the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors. A 13-year-old remained under arrest in the case.



4.) Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish


A Wisconsin man dying of a terminal illness had one dying wish this holiday season -- Christmas cards -- and when three strangers heard his story, they drove two hours to hand-deliver their cards to him. Gene Weittenhiller, from Prairie du Sac, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and his family is having a difficult time facing this reality, especially during the holiday season.


5.) Radio City Rockettes pull double duty as moms off stage


Every winter, the Rockettes dazzle audiences with their iconic high kicks and fun dance numbers on the stage, but off the stage, several are pulling double duty as moms!

Being a Rockette and a mom, wow!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrockettesshootoutshots firedshootingwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Tunnel car fire blocks traffic, causes extensive delays
Police arrest NJ man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout
Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet
Vigil to remember Barnard student fatally stabbed in Manhattan
Manning throws 2 TDs, Barkley scores 2, Giants end long skid
Newtown state football title brings joy on painful anniversary
Show More
Search on for man who opened fire in middle of NYC street
Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
AP source: NJ Democratic lawmaker plans to become a Republican
More TOP STORIES News