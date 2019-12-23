Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1.) Falling ice prompts some street closures in Manhattan


Police have closed off several streets in Midtown Manhattan Sunday due to falling ice from buildings.

2.) Jersey City menorah lighting honors hero cops in shooting at kosher deli


The menorah lighting honored Officers Raymond Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez, who were injured while heroically responding to scene.

3.) 3 women dead after car slams into tractor-trailer in Woodbridge


Police are trying to determine what led to a crash that killed three young women in New Jersey.

4.) Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in Bushwick


A man and woman were caught on camera punching and kicking a victim before robbing him in Brooklyn.

5.) The 2010s: These are the stories that defined the decade in NYC


As the decade comes to a close, we are taking a look back at the stories that shaped the 2010s in New York City.
