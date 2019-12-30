Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, Rockland County, suspect in custody


A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Rockland County late Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle.

2. What we know about the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings in Rockland County


The suspect wanted in the stabbing of five people as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah was captured in Harlem, police said Sunday.


3. Small plane crashes into woods in East Farmingdale, Long Island


small plane crashed into the woods on Long Island. The plane took off from Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Sheldon Way, Westhampton Beach, and crashed in East Farmingdale near Route 109 after reportedly losing power.


5. The argument quickly escalates to violent 'bar brawl' in Brooklyn



A night out at the bar turns violent when a verbal argument turns into a violent attack on the street.


5. Man saved by Good Samaritans after pushed onto Harlem subway tracks


A fast-acting straphanger jumped to save a man after he was deliberately pushed onto the subway tracks in Harlem on Christmas morning.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypedestrian struckbabysubwaywoman killedaccidentsesame streetsewage spill
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey
What we know about the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings
Cuomo: Hanukkah stabbing "an act of domestic terrorism"
AccuWeather: Soaking rainfall
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Argument quickly escalates to violent 'bar brawl' in NYC
Show More
51-year-old Brooklyn man hit with metal pipe on Christmas, NYC
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News