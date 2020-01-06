These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5817222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has the latest developments.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5817207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has more.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5816820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the days since the airstrike, U.S. officials warned of an anti-American hack on a government website.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5812246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has the latest on a car jacking at a Long Island gym.

Repair work has resumed at Penn Station, and that will mean changes to the morning rush for LIRR commuters starting on Monday.Five people were killed and about 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march Sunday against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.Iranian leaders are calling for "vengeance" after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a top general. In the days since the attack, U.S. officials warned of an anti-American hack on a government website, President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of Iranian targets if the country retaliates, and authorities around the U.S. have beefed up security as a precaution.Police have arrested the person they say carjacked and robbed a man outside a Crunch Fitness before fleeing police and driving the wrong way on a Long Island highway and ultimately crashing.----------