These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. What Penn Station repair work means for Monday commute
Repair work has resumed at Penn Station, and that will mean changes to the morning rush for LIRR commuters starting on Monday.
2. PA Turnpike accident: 5 dead, at least 60 hurt in tour bus crash outside Pittsburgh
Five people were killed and about 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.
3. Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community against anti-Semitism, acts of hate
Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march Sunday against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.
4. Will the US go to war with Iran? What Americans should know about airstrike that killed top general
Note: This is an updated version of a report published Friday.
Iranian leaders are calling for "vengeance" after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a top general. In the days since the attack, U.S. officials warned of an anti-American hack on a government website, President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of Iranian targets if the country retaliates, and authorities around the U.S. have beefed up security as a precaution.
5. Police: Gym carjacker drove wrong-way on Long Island highway, behind 3 other robberies
Police have arrested the person they say carjacked and robbed a man outside a Crunch Fitness before fleeing police and driving the wrong way on a Long Island highway and ultimately crashing.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts