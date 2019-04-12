Society

Bowls of mashed potatoes randomly placed around Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they're finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.

"So we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers," Lewis said.

But Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there's a more sinister message behind the potatoes.

"Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals," he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. "I didn't taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn't touch it. But some people were worried."

It's unclear if anyone has eaten the potatoes, and news outlets report residents haven't alerted law enforcement.

Resident Michaela Lin says some of potato-finders have connections to a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News