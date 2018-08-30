TEXAS --The mystery behind a bizarre video of a partially-dressed woman ringing a doorbell while in restraints has been solved.
Texas police say the woman was a victim of domestic violence, and is now safe.
Clues came to light when police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot himself.
He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police connected the dots after the woman was mentioned in a suicide note.
She was not at the scene, but has been located.
The question still remains as to why she was wearing those restraints.
