U.S. & WORLD

Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing Texas doorbell solved

EMBED </>More Videos

Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing Texas doorbell solved. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

TEXAS --
The mystery behind a bizarre video of a partially-dressed woman ringing a doorbell while in restraints has been solved.

Texas police say the woman was a victim of domestic violence, and is now safe.

Clues came to light when police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot himself.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police connected the dots after the woman was mentioned in a suicide note.

She was not at the scene, but has been located.

The question still remains as to why she was wearing those restraints.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddomestic violenceabuseTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Arrest made in strangulation murder of former Playboy model
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Police department welcomes eight babies within months
Sesame Street releases spin on Fresh Prince theme song
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Love is in the air: Study finds many meet soulmate on a plane
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
More Society
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Man drowns after being pulled from water off Orchard Beach
Arrest after remains believed linked to MS-13 found on LI
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Show More
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
Broadway to dim marquees in honor of Neil Simon
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
Child rescued from top floor of burning home in NJ
John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket at service
More News