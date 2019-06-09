National Puerto Rican Day Parade set to make its way through Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 62 annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to march up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Sunday.Millions of spectators are expected to turn out with full Puerto Rican pride to celebrate the culture and its contributions.The event has grown to become the largest demonstration of ethnic and cultural pride in New York City. It is one of the largest parades in the country.Nine-time Grammy award winning musician Jose Feliciano is receiving a lifetime achievement award.Female boxer Amanda Serrano has been named Athlete of the Year after winning titles in seven weight divisions.Dalila Zapata Hernandez, the first Puerto Rican model with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week, will also be honored.----------