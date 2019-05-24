Navy, Coast Guard members re-enlist, receive promotions at ceremony at 9/11 Memorial

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- It was a proud moment in Lower Manhattan Friday for sea service members and their families.As part of Fleet Week, and with the 9/11 Memorial serving as a poignant backdrop, a group of brave men and women from the Navy and Coast Guard re-enlisted and another group from the same services received promotions.Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presided over the ceremony.Re-enlistment ceremonies celebrate service members' renewed commitment to uniformed military service.The re-enlistees agree to additional years of service.Promotees gain a promotion in rank, which includes increased responsibility and pay and an extended service requirement.----------