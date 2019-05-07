Unique Mother's Day gift ideas: Avoid these if you're looking for something truly different

LOS ANGELES -- Mother's Day is the day to pull out all the stops and make your mother feel like the queen she is, a mission that looks different for every family. Between gifts, surprise experiences and heartfelt quality time, there are countless different ways to celebrate the holiday.
Nearly half of adults want to find a unique Mother's Day gift, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation. If you fall into that category and are searching for something truly different, you might want to avoid the following items, which the NRF found are among the most popular gifts for Mother's Day 2019:
Greeting cards: Three-fourths of people surveyed said their Mother's Day gifts included a greeting card. Americans are expected to spend $843 million alone on cards celebrating mom.
Flowers: Mother's Day is one of the most popular holidays for florists. We're forecast to each spend more than $20 on flowers for mom, the NRF found.
Gift cards: Americans will give $2.6 billion worth of gift cards for Mother's Day. A gift card might give mom more control over how she treats herself, but you'll hardly be alone, with nearly half of moms expected to get a gift card this weekend.
Jewelry, clothing and accessories: More than a third of Americans had their eye on an outfit or bling for mom, a $7.5 billion category.
On the other end of the spectrum, less than a fourth of respondents said they planned to gift a personal experience like a spa treatment, housewares and gardening tools, books and electronics.
In 2017, we asked moms around the country what they really wanted for Mother's Day. Their answers largely didn't include things you can buy in a store and wrap in a box -- they wanted a clean house, well-behaved children, family time, Botox and spa treatments, among other things. Click here to read all of their answers.
