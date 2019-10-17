Society

Netherlands family found living in isolation 9 years reportedly waiting for end of world

RUINERWOLD, Netherlands -- A family in the Netherlands was discovered living on an isolated farm for nearly 10 years, reportedly waiting for the end of the world.

Police said a family of six were found in a remote farm house near the village of Ruinerwold.

The father and children aged 18-25 were reportedly living confined in a small room, similar to a cellar.

They were discovered after one family member left the farm, visited a local bar and raised the alarm.

Drone images of the farm showed a cluster of buildings with a large vegetable garden. The small property appeared to be ringed by a fence and largely obscured by trees.

Reports said the family had withdrawn from society, fearing the end of the world was approaching.

The man, who rented the farm where the family was found, was initially detained by police for not cooperating with their investigation, police said.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are charging a 58-year-old in connection with the Dutch family living in isolation.

Prosecutors announced on Twitter the man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of involvement in "deprivation of liberty and harming the health of others."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Pair spotted on video kicking out subway window
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Boxer from LI dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
2 women arrested in attack, robbery of elderly woman on UWS
Man in custody in NYC playground shooting that killed 1, hurt 11
Show More
9-year-old girl burned, critically injured at NYC school: Police
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
7 On Your Side Investigates complaints about parking websites
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
City poised to close notorious Rikers jail complex by 2026
More TOP STORIES News