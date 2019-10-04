New Hoboken park designed to store 2 million gallons of floodwater

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A major project in New Jersey is underway to help prevent the threat of flashing flooding in certain neighborhoods.
The city of Hoboken held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for Northwest Resiliency Park, a former industrial site designed to redirect 2 million gallons of rainwater.
At five acres, the park at 12th and Adams Streets will become Hoboken's largest and is slated to feature a multi-purpose athletic field, ice skating rink, open lawn, pavilion, and playground equipment.
Yet while residents play, the park works to reduce flooding, cleanse stormwater, and cut wasteful use of drinking water.
Below ground, runoff is collected and piped to a large tank and filtration system and stored. Above ground, runoff from the pavilion will be reused for irrigation and toilet flushing for the park.
Located next to the Hudson River, the city of Hoboken has the propensity to flood. The state of New Jersey has provided funds in 2018 to build flood walls in the city, and pumps had been installed after Superstorm Sandy to absorb floodwater.
