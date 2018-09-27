A new, one-of-a-kind art exhibit opened in Manhattan on Thursday night - putting a spotlight on gender-based violence.The week-long exhibit at the One Art Space in TriBeCa is sponsored by the group, 'Womankind.'It showcases a diverse mix of artwork created in collaboration with many female artists and artists of color.The intention of the exhibit is to spur conversations about gender-based violence and to raise social awareness in a non-threatening way.----------