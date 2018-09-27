SOCIETY

New TriBeCa art exhibit puts spotlight on gender-based violence

Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A new, one-of-a-kind art exhibit opened in Manhattan on Thursday night - putting a spotlight on gender-based violence.

The week-long exhibit at the One Art Space in TriBeCa is sponsored by the group, 'Womankind.'

It showcases a diverse mix of artwork created in collaboration with many female artists and artists of color.

The intention of the exhibit is to spur conversations about gender-based violence and to raise social awareness in a non-threatening way.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartmuseum exhibitviolencedomestic violenceTribecaNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
School official on dress code change: 'Girls ruin everything'
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
More Society
Top Stories
Abducted girl might be in imminent danger, could be headed to NYC
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Student at New Rochelle school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Fiery Kavanaugh denies Ford allegations in Senate showdown
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
Search warrant served at Cher's Malibu home; arrest made
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
City employee caught dumping trash from garbage truck into planter
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
School official on dress code change: 'Girls ruin everything'
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
More News