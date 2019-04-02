New art museum The Brant Foundation now open in the East Village

The spot opened in March with an exhibition by the late graffiti artist and poet Jean-Michel Basquiat. The exhibit exists in the building that used to be home to NYC artist Walter De Maria. The Brant Foundation also has a separate location in Greenwich Village.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Gavie V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 26, wrote, "Not only does The Brant Foundation boast one of the largest solo Basquiat exhibits in his very own NYC, but it also serves as a gorgeous backdrop for his deeply complex pieces."
And Liz C. wrote, "The building itself is beautiful and to have the pleasure of seeing so many of the amazing Jean Michel Basquiat works was a once in a lifetime experience."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Brant Foundation is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
