Society

New condom emphasizes consent by requiring 4 hands to open package

A new condom from an Argentinian brand emphasizes the importance of consent.

The condom is designed so that it takes four hands to open it.

It's called the consent pack.

There are four different buttons on the box, and in order to open it, one person must hit two adjacent buttons while the second person hits the other two.

