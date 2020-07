New exhibit honors frontline workers fighting COVID pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Fire Museum unveiled plans for a new exhibit to honor frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.The exhibit, 'Unmasking Our Heroes' will be on display personal messages from the public to frontline workers. It will also display poignant artifacts collected through the pandemic.Those who wish to have their message displayed in the exhibit can submit a message HERE On one day alone during the pandemic, FDNY members responded to over 6,500 911 calls - the single busiest day in the history of EMS.The announcement featured a performance by Tony Award winning Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell, who often serenaded Manhattan from his window throughout the height of the pandemic.