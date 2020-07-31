Society

New exhibit honors frontline workers fighting COVID pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Fire Museum unveiled plans for a new exhibit to honor frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibit, 'Unmasking Our Heroes' will be on display personal messages from the public to frontline workers. It will also display poignant artifacts collected through the pandemic.

Those who wish to have their message displayed in the exhibit can submit a message HERE.

On one day alone during the pandemic, FDNY members responded to over 6,500 911 calls - the single busiest day in the history of EMS.

The announcement featured a performance by Tony Award winning Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell, who often serenaded Manhattan from his window throughout the height of the pandemic.

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysohomanhattannew york cityfdnymuseum exhibitcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
7 On Your Side: How to defeat the most deceptive COVID scams
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
How Tri-State Area is preparing for Hurricane Isaias
Show More
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Driveway Jazzercise to stay in shape during pandemic
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
More TOP STORIES News