SOCIETY

New gun policy inside Newark luxury loft has tenants up in arms

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has more on the new gun policy at a Newark luxury loft.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Just steps away from the Prudential Center in Newark, inside a high-rise full of luxury lofts on Columbia Street, a small notice barring guns inside the property recently triggered a huge response from tenants.

"When I saw that letter, I just thought, wow, that's kind of an invasion of people's privacy," said Vu-An Foster, who has lived in the apartment building for several years. "Like, how do they know? Are they going in people's apartments looking for guns? Like, where did that come about?"

Foster and others say the new firearms policy was implemented without any cause or warning. A small paper notice suddenly appeared in the elevator just a few days ago, warning that violators will face eviction.

"Usually they warn us if something is going on," Foster said. "I didn't hear of any safety issues or anybody having guns, so I'm not really sure where that came from."

However, some other tenants say they don't mind the new rule.

"If the guns are legal, I'm OK with that," tenant Breton Dalton said. "But if it's illegal, then I think management has a right to say something about it."

"I don't have no problem with it," tenant Bruce McCray added. "If people feel like they don't want guns in their building, I believe that's their policies."

However, Alexander Roubian, president of the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, feels the new policy is a clear violation of the tenants constitutional rights to bear arms. His group plans to challenge the building's owner, RPM Development, in court if need be.

"Their tenants are scared they're going to be evicted and kicked out, not to mention they've put a bullseye on everyone here as an easy target," Roubian said.

Requests for comment from RPM Development and their attorney David Steinberg were not returned.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygunsgun safetyapartmentNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News