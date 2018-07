An amazing hot air balloon festival is underway in New Jersey this weekend.It's North America's largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival, the 36th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Association with PNC Bank.It lifted off Friday morning from Solberg Airport in Readington.We even have our own Eyewitness News balloon!There are balloon pilots from 21 states and five countries taking part in the festival with 100 different hot air balloons.Some 165,000 people are expected to attend.Friday, July 27 --- 1:00 pm-10:00 pmSaturday, July 28 --- 6:00 am-10:00 pmSunday, July 29 --- 6:00 am-8:00 pmYou can watch the mass inflation and ascensions starting at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day.For more information please visit: www.balloonfestival.com ----------