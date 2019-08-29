New Jersey hospital celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hospital in New Jersey is celebrating the milestone birthday of one of their volunteers.
Irene Minick won't officially turn 100 until September, but Hackensack University Medical Center held an early celebration for her on Thursday.
Minick started volunteering at the hospital 30 years ago after she retired as a bookkeeper for a dry cleaning company.
She has volunteered in various departments, including the NICU, medical records, the surgical intensive care unit waiting area and as a dispatcher in volunteer and courier services.
She has two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Happy birthday, Irene!
