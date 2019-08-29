Society

New Jersey hospital celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hospital in New Jersey is celebrating the milestone birthday of one of their volunteers.

Irene Minick won't officially turn 100 until September, but Hackensack University Medical Center held an early celebration for her on Thursday.

Minick started volunteering at the hospital 30 years ago after she retired as a bookkeeper for a dry cleaning company.

She has volunteered in various departments, including the NICU, medical records, the surgical intensive care unit waiting area and as a dispatcher in volunteer and courier services.

She has two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday, Irene!

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhackensackbergen countybirthday100 yearsgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
Hurricane heads for Florida, expected to grow to Cat 4 storm
Final lineup set for ABC Democratic primary debate
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Father arrested after boy, 5, found wandering street alone in Bronx
Rockland County GOP pulls video over claims of anti-Semitism
Ex-NYPD cops plead guilty to on-duty sex with teen, get probation
Show More
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
2 pedestrians fatally struck on New York City highways
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Cyclist who hit pedestrian in Central Park dies from injuries
FBI: $20K reward for couple who escaped guards
More TOP STORIES News