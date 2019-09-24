NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new joint initiative to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas was announced Monday by New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Employees of the city of New York can directly donate a portion of their paychecks to hurricane relief efforts.
Employees can also collect donations from the public to support the ongoing relief work.
The funds will be managed through the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, and distributed to relief organizations.
"New Yorkers of good faith have raised their voices and called for action for the people in the Bahamas over the past weeks," said McCray. "Many of our families have deep connections to the islands of the Caribbean-they are hurting, mourning the loss of loved ones, and friends, and fearful of the future nature's fury may bring."
"With the Trump Administration egregiously denying Bahamians Temporary Protected Status after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands, our city must rise to the moment and provide critical aid," said Williams.
Hurricane Dorian was one of the strongest storms to hit the islands.
53 people died and more than 1300 are still unaccounted for.
Families affected by Hurricane Dorian urgently need support. Help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter to these families. Donate today to Hurricane Dorian relief by going to redcross.org/abc or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New NYC initiative announced to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More