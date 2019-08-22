Society

New rules would help stop Statue of Liberty tour scams in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New rules have been proposed to help stop Statue of Liberty tour scams in New York City.

The Department of Consumer Affairs announced the proposal to help protect consumers - especially tourists - on Wednesday.

The proposed rules for ticket sellers include:

-Ticket sellers would have to tell buyers if they don't include a stop at Ellis Island.

-They would be barred from selling a tour or trip ticket to a destination that they don't go to.

-They would also be prevented from charging for a tour that is available for free.

First-time offenders would face a $38 fine. That could grow to $500 for repeat offenses.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection will hold a public hearing Sept. 16 to give New Yorkers the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed rule changes.

