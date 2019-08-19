Society

New toilets designed to stop people from having sex in bathrooms

PORTHCAWL, Wales -- One Welsh town is reportedly replacing its public toilets with new ones designed to stop people from having inappropriate relations in bathrooms.

You may be wondering how and the answer seems to be through shame and humiliation.

When the new toilets in Porthcawl detect inappropriate behavior, they will sound an alarm, spray cold water, and automatically open the doors.

The public bathrooms also have weight sensors that can determine if more than one person has entered.

Some residents aren't convinced it's the best idea and wonder what could happen to those who are overweight or parents who take their children into the bathrooms.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysextoiletbathroomu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in NYC rice cooker scare appears in court
Investigation into plane crash that killed 2 in Dutchess County
Ceilings as low as four and a half feet in some illegal micro-apartments officials report
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid
NYPD: 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn
Police rescue woman who jumped into Hudson River
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Show More
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island
White nationalist threatened to shoot up Jewish community center: Police
Funeral for beloved NYC coach who died in motorcycle crash
Marine patrol officers rescue sailboat in distress in East River
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
More TOP STORIES News