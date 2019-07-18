Society

New wind power agreement to create more than 1,600 jobs in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The nation's largest offshore wind agreement was executed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former Vice President Al Gore, making it the state's first large-scale contract in the Green New Deal.

The agreement is the single largest renewable energy procurement by any state in U.S. history - nearly 1,700 megawatts - with the selection of two offshore wind projects.

It is expected to create enough energy to power over 1 million homes, create more than 1,600 jobs, and result in $3.2 billion in economic activity.

Cuomo also signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, which adopts the most ambitious and comprehensive climate and clean energy legislation in the country.

Thursday's announcement underscores what Cuomo calls New York's undisputed position as a global leader in climate and clean energy, as well as advances his mandate of 9,000 megawatts by 2035.

"The environment and climate change are the most critically important policy priorities we face," Cuomo said. "They literally will determine the future - or the lack thereof. Even in today's chaos of political pandering and hyperbole, there are still facts, data and evidence. And climate change is an undeniable scientific fact."

The agreement is expected to catalyze the first generation of major United States supply chain investments by the fast-growing offshore wind sector, which Cuomo says will position New York as the hub of the nation's burgeoning offshore wind industry.

