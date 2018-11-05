New York City's largest mural unveiled in West Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4625409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on the massive mural in the West Village.

The largest mural in New York City was being unveiled Monday, a project in the works for more than two and a half years.It wasn't the painting that took so long, it was getting the permits. And now, the mural is bringing artists and high school students together in the West Village."I could not believe how excited I was to start work on this," artist Charlie said.The new 20,000-square foot mix of colors and ideas covers City-As-School, an alternative transfer high school at the corner of Clarkson and Hudson streets. There is a rich tradition of street art, and world renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat was a graduate."Every mural in this school is a representative of each individual student who worked on it, and we're really proud of that," teacher Maria Krajewski said.Along with the larger-than-life piece, smaller murals blanket the school, which is a unique place. Students spend part of their time in class, while the rest is spent doing actual internships in various creative industries.For this effort, they experienced something incredible -- working side by side with two highly acclaimed professional artists. It is Magda Love's design, meant to empower women."As a mentor, I try and inspire young people to push through the project regardless of how hard they are," she said.And it has been a long labor of love. The process began of getting permits for the project began in 2016, and then about four weeks ago, the paint finally hit the bricks.International artist Kobra also guided students through the process.His mural is a nod to immigrants who came through Ellis Island. He says he loved being a part of the project."It's an honor and privilege, because New York is the most important city in the world when it comes to street art," he said.And the new masterpiece is part of that excellence.