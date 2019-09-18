Society

New York lawmaker wants ban on plastic toiletry bottles in hotels

(Shutterstock)

ALBANY, New York -- There's a new push to ban those tiny plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel in hotel rooms across New York state as a way to reduce plastic waste.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky announced a legislative proposal Wednesday that would prohibit hotels from offering single-use plastic toiletry bottles in guest rooms. Instead, they could use wall-mounted dispensers, larger, multiuse bottles or materials other than plastic to package single-use bottles.

Kaminsky, D-Long Island, cited estimates that hotels in New York City alone dispose of an estimated 27 million plastic toiletry bottles annually.

"Little everyday actions, like eliminating small plastic bottles, will have a positive impact on our environment," Kaminsky said in a statement announcing the bill. "By barring hotels from giving single-use plastic toiletries to customers, we are safeguarding our environment, and mitigating plastic waste and waterway pollution."

The Hotel Association of New York City and the state Hospitality and Tourism Association both back Kaminsky's bill, reflecting growing industry support for the idea. Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, called it "an important environmental protection effort."

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, announced plans last month to eliminate small plastic toiletry bottles worldwide by December 2020. Earlier this year IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands, said it would eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021.

Lawmakers are expected to consider Kaminsky's proposal after they reconvene in Albany in January.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalbanyhotelplastic bottles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
NYPD officer released from hospital after NYC shooting
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Show More
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape in NY
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
More TOP STORIES News